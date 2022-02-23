CHANGE LANGUAGE
Earthquake of Magnitude 4 in Shimla, No Casualties; Gujarat's Kutch Sees Mild Tremors

An official from the Kutch administration said there was no report of any casualty or loss of property.

An earthquake of magnitude 4 shook Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla on Wednesday morning, a state disaster management official said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 9.58 am, he added.

Meanwhile, a tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Wednesday, but there was no report of any casualty or property damage, officials said. The seismic activity was recorded near Bhachau at 12.05 pm, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The tremor had its epicentre 12 km north-north west of Bhachau, at a depth of 12 km, the ISR said. An official from the district administration said there was no report of any casualty or loss of property.

Kutch is located in a “very high risk" seismic zone and low intensity earthquakes occur there regularly. The district witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.

first published:February 23, 2022, 14:29 IST