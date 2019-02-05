English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.6 on Richter Scale Hits Kashmir, Tremors Felt in Srinagar
There have been no reports of damage of casualties so far.
Representational image.
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale struck Kashmir at around 10.20 pm on Tuesday night.
Describing his feelings post the tremors, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Kashmir Rocks."
More details awaited.
Srinagar rocks!— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 5, 2019
