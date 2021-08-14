Earthquake of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Haiti, Tremors Reported in US' Alaska

An earthquake of magnitude of 7.2 has hit Haiti at 5:59 PM IST, the National Centre of Seismology reported on Saturday. The epicentre was 118km West of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 has also occurred in Alaska, United States, at 5.27 PM IST, two weeks after the most powerful US earthquake in half a century took place in the US state.

The National Centre of Seismology 605 km Southwest of Homer, Alaska.

Two weeks ago, Hawaii was put under a Tsunami watch after a series of massive earthquakes hit the Alaskan peninsula. According to Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had listed the magnitude of the first one as 8.1 and said an investigation was underway to determine if there was a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

But the US Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles (91 kilometres) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska at about 8:15 pm. The quake was about 29 miles below the surface of the ocean, according to USGS.

“Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts," the US Tsunami Warning System had had said in a statement. Perryville is a small village about 500 miles from Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest city.

Two other earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 occurred in the same area within a half-hour of the first one, the US Geological Survey had reported. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had issued a notice that the potential threat to Guam and American Samoa was still under investigation.

