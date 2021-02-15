Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Hits Patna in Bihar, No Damage Reported So Far

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Bihar's capital Patna on Monday evening at 9.23 pm, the National Centre of Seismology stated.

No loss of life or property has been reported as of now.

The news comes two days after a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Tajikistan in central Asia late on Friday night, leading to tremors in several northern states of India.

Tremors shook Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) and were felt as far as Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, continuing for several seconds. There were no reports of destruction or casualties.