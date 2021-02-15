News18 Logo

News18» News»India»Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Hits Patna in Bihar, No Damage Reported So Far
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Hits Patna in Bihar, No Damage Reported So Far

Representative Image

Representative Image

Earthquake in Patna: No loss of life or property has been reported so far after the tremors hit the Bihar capital.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Bihar's capital Patna on Monday evening at 9.23 pm, the National Centre of Seismology stated.

No loss of life or property has been reported as of now.

The news comes two days after a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Tajikistan in central Asia late on Friday night, leading to tremors in several northern states of India.

Tremors shook Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) and were felt as far as Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, continuing for several seconds. There were no reports of destruction or casualties.


