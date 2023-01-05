Earthquake Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR, Kashmir Valley; Epicentre in Afghanistan

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit Afghanistan on Thursday night, with tremors felt across Delhi-NCR, its adjoining areas and Kashmir valley.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 200km below the Earth’s surface. Tremors were felt in Pakistan and Tajikistan too.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/NNNsRSzym0@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Um0iJGWieT— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 5, 2023

NCS is the nodal agency functioning under the central government to monitor earthquake activities in the country.

This is the second time in a week that Delhi-NCR was jolted by tremors. On January 1, parts of Delhi-NCR experienced tremors after an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Haryana’s Jhajjar.

