Medium-intensity Earthquake in Haryana's Jhajjar Sends Tremors Across Capital
According to reports, mild tremors were felt in several parts of the national capital while the magnitude of the earthquake is yet to be known.
(Image only for representational purpose)
New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital, the National Centre For Seismology said on Sunday.
The quake occurred at 4.37pm at a depth of 10km and had a magnitude of 3.8, it said.
More details awaited
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
