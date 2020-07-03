Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Alwar in Rajasthan, Strong Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday evening after an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana, said the National Centre for Seismology. The quake occurred at a depth of 35 km.

Several users took to social media to tweet about the earthquake that affected several parts of the NCR.

Nearly a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have jolted the Delhi-NCR region in last three months.

A major tremor may be witnessed in Delhi, experts have warned amid a range of low-intensity earthquakes reported in the national capital region over the last one-and-a-half months.

A day ago on June 3, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred near Noida in the national capital region (NCR). These tremors followed a league of 10 earthquakes that have been recorded by the National Centre of Seismology between April 12 and May 29 this year in the Delhi NCR.

According to some geologists, these minor tremors could point to a bigger incoming earthquake

The NDMA has requested the state governments to take steps that included ensuring compliance of building bye laws to make upcoming constructions earthquake resilient and avoid addition of vulnerable building stock.