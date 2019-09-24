Take the pledge to vote

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR and Adjoining Areas, Epicentre Near India-Pakistan Border

The tremors were also felt in Punjab's Chandigarh and Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday at around 4:30 pm. The locals panicked after the earthquake and rushed out of the buildings for safety.

"The epicentre was near the India-Pakistan border. The closest big city to the epicentre is Rawalpindi (in Pakistan's Punjab province)," said JL Gautam, head of operations at the NCS.

People rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

The earthquake had its epicentre 92 km away from Rawalpindi in Pakistan, according to reports. Several cities in northern Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, were jolted by the tremors which lasted nearly 10 seconds, DawnNewsTV reported. The quake was powerful and created panic as people ran out of building, eyewitnesses said.

Dunya TV reported that 50 people, including women and children, were shifted to a hospital in Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a building collapsed following the earthquake.

Several cities including Skardu, Kohat, Charsadda, Kasur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Malakand, Multan, Shangla, Okara, Nowshera, Attock and Jhang felt the tremor.

The USGS said the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8 on Richter scale with the epicenter being 10 km deep.

With PTI inputs

