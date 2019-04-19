Easter 2019: Celebrate The Festival With These Delicacies

Easter is a festival of joy for Christians as they commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion. Food being an integral part of festivals, it is only natural that Easter, too, is celebrated with a variety of lavish dishes baked and cooked especially for the occasion.The menu for breakfast, lunch, tea, and dinner has a lot to offer in the form of freshly baked cakes, biscuits or the classic roasted lamb dish. The several customized versions of roasted lamb are potatoes, mint, rosemary, honey-tossed roasted lamb.Head to the kitchen or visit your near and dear ones to try out these few other delicacies.- By using simple ingredients available in your kitchen -ground peanut butter, sugar, salt, and flour- the hot buns can be prepared in less than 30 minutes. Besides, enjoying the sweet hot buns anytime of the day, the traditional breakfast includes boiled eggs.- Though the crispy and crunchy pastries need huge amount of butter to make them but its taste is not going to disappoint you or your guests.- prepared with almond and sugar batter, this cake thing owing its religious significance. The holy cake specifically has 11 marzipan balls at top surface representing the true disciples or Apostles of Jesus Christ.- In main course meal, gravy or grilled lamb meat is cooked. Although preparation involves marinating the meat, grilling it perfectly or cooking it slowly for hours with precision, it is worth the time.