English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Easter 2019: Why Many Christians Hold a Night Vigil on Holy Saturday
Every year on this day, people observe the night vigil, which is also known as the Easter vigil. The night vigil Holy Saturday is a sacred day as Christians believe the Lord rests on this day.
Photo courtesy: Reuters
Loading...
Millions of Christians around the world will be celebrating April 20 as Holy Saturday to mark the day when disciples of Jesus Christ mourned his death due to crucifixion and kept a 40-hour long night vigil outside his tomb, waiting for his resurrection.
Every year on this day, people observe the night vigil, which is also known as the Easter vigil. The night vigil Holy Saturday is a sacred day as Christians believe the Lord rests on this day. It is therefore also called the "Second Sabbath" after creation. This is the calmest and quiet day of the entire Church year, when the followers of Jesus Christ mourn his death.
The Easter Vigil is observed on the night between Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. In fact, Easter celebrations begin only after the night vigil, held in anticipation of the resurrection of Christ. Also known as Easter Vigil, Paschal Vigil or the Great Vigil of Easter, this tradition is mainly celebrated in Roman Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran, Eastern Orthodox, and Oriental Orthodox churches.
The Easter Vigil is primarily divided into four parts by most liturgical churches.
Service of Light
This evening prayer marks the beginning of night vigil on Easter eve. It usually includes the entrance of the ministers into the church, the opening greeting, a short lesson of scripture, a prayer for light, the lighting of the candles, and the singing of the aileron. Paschal candle is lighted during this practice.
Service of Lessons or Service of the Word
Also known as the Liturgy of the Word, the priests and followers read Words from various parts of the Bible from Genesis to the Gospel. During this, nine readings are provided from the Testaments, including seven readings from the Old Testament and two from the New Testament.
Baptismal ceremony
This ceremony confirms adults into the church. This also confirms previous baptisms. The Easter water is sprinkled on the mass as blessings as they enter the Church through baptism.
Eucharist
The Congregation finally partakes of the Lord’s Table during Eucharist. This table is believed to be created by The Christ through his death and resurrection.
Every year on this day, people observe the night vigil, which is also known as the Easter vigil. The night vigil Holy Saturday is a sacred day as Christians believe the Lord rests on this day. It is therefore also called the "Second Sabbath" after creation. This is the calmest and quiet day of the entire Church year, when the followers of Jesus Christ mourn his death.
The Easter Vigil is observed on the night between Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. In fact, Easter celebrations begin only after the night vigil, held in anticipation of the resurrection of Christ. Also known as Easter Vigil, Paschal Vigil or the Great Vigil of Easter, this tradition is mainly celebrated in Roman Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran, Eastern Orthodox, and Oriental Orthodox churches.
The Easter Vigil is primarily divided into four parts by most liturgical churches.
Service of Light
This evening prayer marks the beginning of night vigil on Easter eve. It usually includes the entrance of the ministers into the church, the opening greeting, a short lesson of scripture, a prayer for light, the lighting of the candles, and the singing of the aileron. Paschal candle is lighted during this practice.
Service of Lessons or Service of the Word
Also known as the Liturgy of the Word, the priests and followers read Words from various parts of the Bible from Genesis to the Gospel. During this, nine readings are provided from the Testaments, including seven readings from the Old Testament and two from the New Testament.
Baptismal ceremony
This ceremony confirms adults into the church. This also confirms previous baptisms. The Easter water is sprinkled on the mass as blessings as they enter the Church through baptism.
Eucharist
The Congregation finally partakes of the Lord’s Table during Eucharist. This table is believed to be created by The Christ through his death and resurrection.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | MI Has Great Dressing Room Atmosphere: Jayant Yadav
- Anand Ahuja Bends the Knee to Tie Sonam Kapoor's Shoelaces, Internet Declares Her Pregnant
- Jason Momoa Aka Khal Drogo of 'GoT' Just Broke the Internet By Shaving His Beard
- 7-Year-Old Fan Misses Chance to See Rahul Gandhi, Gets Phone Call from Congress President
- Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways After Airline Grounds All its Flights
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results