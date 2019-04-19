Easter 2019: Wishes and Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

While the world celebrates Easter on April 21, do not forget to share love-filled messages and greetings with your near and dear ones.Celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs next after the vernal equinox, Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion.Here are a few wishes and greetings that you can send to your loved ones on Easter Sunday:1. Easter brings fun, Easter brings Happiness, Easter brings God’s endless blessings, Easter brings love and the freshness of spring. Happy Easter to you and your family!2. I am thankful and praise God Jesus Christ for sacrificing himself and giving us an amazing life and I am really grateful for you! Happy Easter!3. The risen Christ is celebrated in every opened flower, in every beam of nourishing sunlight, in every humble patch of green beneath our feet. Easter blessings.4. A warm greeting to you and your family. Let His joy, peace, and love ascend into your home this Easter and through the years. Truly, He has risen!5. Easter is another reason to celebrate and to be grateful for the resurrection of Jesus Christ, our savior. Have a happy Easter!6. Rejoice, forgive and celebrate! Let Easter blessings be showered on you.7. Let the grace of Our Saviour’s love shine upon you, Let His mercy wash away all the sins, Let your good deeds be rewarded in plenty! Wishing you a glorious Happy Easter!8. If despair has found its way to your heart, If tears have stained your face, Today, stand and sing praises to the Lord, Wipe your sorrows, trust and surrender, For He lives within us! Happy Easter!9. The Lord has been kind to you, Thank Him for his protection, Remember He died for us, Rejoice and praise Him! Let Easter blessings fill your life today and always!10. I heard the Easter Bunny played a dirty trick this year. Don’t eat the Milk Duds. Happy Easter. You’re welcome.