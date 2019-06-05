Eastern Army Command Officials Visit Indo-Myanmar Border, Review Security Situation

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing operation in Myanmar against the insurgent groups, the Eastern Command of Indian Army visited the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday to review the ground level situation.

A press communiqué issued by Eastern Command said, ‘‘Lieutenant General MM Naravane, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command visited Army and Assam Rifles formations in Nagaland and South Arunachal Pradesh as part of his two day visit.’’

‘‘During the visit, Lieutenant General Naravane reviewed the security situation and ongoing counter insurgency operations in the state and was briefed by commanders on the prevailing security situation. The Army commander also visited the forward operating bases and interacted with the soldiers on ground involved in operations to trace out the perpetrators of Khonsa and Tobu incidents’’, the communique added.

The state has witnessed an improvement in the ground situation largely due to the concerted efforts of Army and Assam Rifles. During his interaction with troops, he appreciated their hard work and dedication which has resulted in achieving peace and stability in the region.

Indian army kept vigil along the Myanmar border by deploying additional army troops to reinforce the Assam Rifles companies in Indo-Myanmar border.

The fresh deployment along the entire 1,643 km long border between India and Myanmar, came after Myanmar army’s crackdown on insurgent groups in Ta Ga areas of Sagaing region in January. The operations are now going on with the coordination between the Indian Army and Myanmar Army.

India-Myanmar army cooperation dates back to the 1960’s, when the Myanmar army attacked the Naga Nation Council and Mizo National Front columns heading to China for training.

But Indian support for Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement in the 1980’s upset their army, and they stopped operations against the insurgent groups acting against India.

Relations have improved after PM Narendra Modi assumed power in 2014. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval also played a key rule in building a good relation with Myanmar army and hence coordination between the two armies in sharing inputs on insurgency and cross-border movements have improved.