Eastern Coalfields Recruitment 2018: 117 Mining Sirdar Posts in Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST & OBC, Apply before 19th April 2018

Eastern Coalfields Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 117 vacancies for the post of ‘Mining Sirdar’ as part of a special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST & OBC candidates is closing next week on the official website of Eastern Coalfields Limited - easterncoal.gov.in. The application process has started this week and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before Thursday 19th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.easterncoal.gov.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Mining Sirdar Recruitment’Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’, fill in the Registration form with required information and click on SubmitStep 4 – ‘Registration Reference ID’ will be generated by the systemStep 5 - Go to Application Process System and login with your registration credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form, submit the application fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceMining Sirdar - 117:Unreserved - NILOBC - 27SC - 70ST - 20The applicant must be Class 12th passed with Valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Valid Gas Testing Certificate and Valid First Aid Certificate or Diploma or degree in Mining Engineering recognized by DGMS to work as Mining Sirdar in coal mines.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st February 2018.OBC - Rs.300SC/ST – NILCandidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test. Applicants will be called for Medical examination on the basis of their performance in the written test.The applicant will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,852.56/-For detailed information, the applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to understand the pay matrix: