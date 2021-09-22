Eastern India's 1st Successful Lung Transplant Performed at Kolkata Hospital

The first successful lung transplant in eastern India was performed recently in Kolkata. Deepak Halder, 48, had a successful lung transplant at the Medica Superspecialty Hospital on September 20. According to sources, the two lungs were flown from Surat, Gujarat, by air ambulance. Another great record was set by the hospital by successfully transplanting two lungs at the same time.

Deepak Haldar was under treatment for Covid-19 and was on ECMO support. To carry out this operation, a Cardiac Critical Care Team was formed with the best cardiac surgeons in the hospital.

The team consisted of Dr Saptarshi Roy, Dr Kunal Sarkar, Dr, Dipanjan Chatterjee, Dr Arpan Chakraborty, Dr Mrinal Bandhu Das, Dr Ashutosh Samal, Dr Tripti Talapatra, Dr Soumyajit Ghosh, Dr Rituparna Das, Dr Shravan Kumar, Dr Saibal Sil, Dr Deblal Pandit, Dr Hirak Suvra Majumder, Dr Saibal Tripathi and Dr Soumalya Mitra.

Deepak Haldar was reportedly registered with the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) and the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) for his lung transplant. The lungs were then collected from the United Green Hospital in Surat, Gujarat, through the NOTO and sent to Calcutta. Manish Shah, 52, is the donor of the lungs. After he passed away on September 20, his lungs were flown to Kolkata and transplanted into Deepak Haldar’s body.

