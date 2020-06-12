INDIA

1-MIN READ

Eastern Naval Command gets new Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta Takes over

He took over from Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, who has been transferred as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters at the Ministry of Defence (Navy) in New Delhi.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 9:29 PM IST
Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on Friday assumed charge as Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. He took over from Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, who has been transferred as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters at the Ministry of Defence (Navy) in New Delhi.

Dasgupta, an alumnus of National Defence Academy, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction. He has commanded four frontline ships including the missile corvettes INS Nishank, INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Tabar and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat.


