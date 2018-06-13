English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Eastern Naval Command Team Scales Mount Mentok Kangri in Leh
The team scaled the summit after 11 hours of climbing that included scaling a 70-degree wall of around 350 metres, traversing through a glacier amid occasional snowfall, a Navy release said.
11 mountaineers including two women officers of Eastern Naval Command successfully summitted Mt Mentok Kangri on 10 June 2018. (Image courtesy: Indian Navy/Facebbok)
Visakhapatam: A 11-member Naval team, including two women officers from the Eastern Naval command in Visakhapatnam, reached the peak of the 6,250-metre high Mount Mentok Kangri on Rupshu plateau in eastern Leh on June 10, the Navy said on Tuesday.
The expedition, launched in end-May, included a trek for a week from Tsokar lake, crossing high passes ranging from 4,800 metres to 5,400 metres and reaching base camp at 5,300 metres, a Navy release said.
The team scaled the summit after 11 hours of climbing that included scaling a 70-degree wall of around 350 metres, traversing through a glacier amid occasional snowfall, it said.
The group, which undertook yoga practice en route as a run-up to the International Yoga Day being celebrated on June 21, was led by commander Amit Kumar, the release said.
They were assisted by three Sherpas and established six camps en routewith the summit camp pitched at 5,450 metres making a 800-metre near-vertical climb with deep crevices and long rocky moraines, it further said.
Then, the team ascended a near vertical rock/ice slope before unfurling the national flag and the Naval ensign atop the peak, the release added.
