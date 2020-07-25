Eastern Railway Cancels Special Trains Due to Lockdown in West Bengal on July 29

The Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29 in view of a lockdown announced in the state on that date to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The state government has announced twice-a-week lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19. The 02302 New Delhi-Howrah AC special that was scheduled to commence its journey from the national capital on July 28 and the 02301 Howrah-New Delhi AC special that was scheduled to depart from Howrah on July 29 will remain cancelled, an ER official said.

The 02377 Sealdah-New Alipurduar special will remain cancelled on July 27 and July 29, while the 02378 New Alipurduar-Sealdah special will not depart from the north Bengal town on July 28 and July 30, the official said.

The 02201 Sealdah-Bhubaneswar special and the 02202 Bhubaneswar-Sealdah special will not run on July 27 and July 28 respectively, he said. The 02023 Howrah-Patna and the 02024 Patna-Howrah specials will not commence journey on July 29, the official said.

The 02214 Patna-Shalimar special and the 022013 Shalimar-Patna special will not depart from their originating stations on July 28 and July 29 respectively, he added.