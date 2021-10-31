Eastern Railway to Recommence Suburban EMU & Local Train Services from Nov 1

The Eastern Railway will recommence the suburban EMU and other local train services within its jurisdiction in West Bengal for the general public after nearly six months as per normal timetable from Monday maintaining COVID restrictions, an official said here on Sunday. It will run more than 920 services in Sealdah division and more than 480 in Howrah division in up and down directions, an ER official said.

The West Bengal government in its latest order on containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, has allowed intra-state local train movement with 50 per cent seating capacity. The Eastern and South Eastern Railway have been running staff special trains in their respective zones.

Suburban EMU and other local train services were suspended by the West Bengal government from May 7 to check the spread of coronavirus during the second phase of the pandemic. “ER is all set to resume intra-state passenger train services including suburban EMU services with 50 per cent seating capacity as per the advice of Government of West Bengal," ER Spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

“The number of local trains will be as it was before the onset of COVID in March 2020," he said. Chakraborty said that sanitisation of train compartments, coach interiors and station premises with special emphasis on high contact areas were being done.

