Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
2-min read

Eastern, Southeastern and Northeast Frontier Railways Cancel Several Trains in View of 'Janata Curfew'

However, 32 EMU local trains in Howrah-Midnapur, Howrah-Amta, Panskur-Haldia and Panskura-Digha suburban section will run as bare minimum essential service, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Eastern, Southeastern and Northeast Frontier Railways Cancel Several Trains in View of 'Janata Curfew'
For representation; Migrant workers and their families board an overcrowded passenger train, after government imposed restrictions on public gatherings in attempts to prevent spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Kolkata/Guwahati: The Eastern and South Eastern Railway have cancelled all mail/express trains originating from the two zones between 4 am and 10 pm on Sunday in view of 'Janata Curfew' for prevention of COVID-19 spread, but will run skeletal local train services on the day, officials said on Saturday.

An SER official said that all passenger trains originating within its jurisdiction between midnight Saturday and 10 pm on Sunday will also remain cancelled.

However, 32 EMU local trains in Howrah-Midnapur, Howrah-Amta, Panskur-Haldia and Panskura-Digha suburban section will run as bare minimum essential service, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

An Eastern Railway spokesman said that all mail/express and intercity trains originating between 4am and 10pm on Sunday will remain cancelled owing to the 'Janata Curfew'.

All passenger trains, including conventional MEMU and DEMU, in Eastern Railway, originating between Saturday midnight and 10 pm on Sunday will also remain cancelled, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.

However, the passenger trains already running at 7am on Sunday will be allowed to reach their destinations, he said.

Chakraborty said that 341 suburban trains will run on Howrah division and 500 local trains will run on Sealdah division on Sunday.

However, considering the situation and inflow of passengers, the number of cancellations and running of EMU local trains may be modified corresponding to requirement and demand of the situation, he said.

The Metro Railway will run 54 trains on Sunday, instead of the normal 124 services, its spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said. These trains will run at 30-minute interval, she said.

Instead of 50 services, the East West Metro will run 34 services, Banerjee said. Meanwhile, North East Frontier Railways on Saturday announced that several long-distance, local and Intercity trains will remain cancelled on Sunday during the 'Janata Curfew' from 7am to 9pm.

NF Railway spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said that local passenger trains originating between Saturday midnight and 10pm on Sunday will remain cancelled All long-distance mail and express trains along with intercity trains originating between 4am and 10pm on Sunday will also remain cancelled.

However, trains already on the run at 7am on Sunday will continue their journey to their respective destinations. Trains with low occupancy have already been cancelled, he said.

Cancellations of trains are expected to restrict the spread of the virus, Chanda said.

NF Railway is taking all precautionary steps to discourage people from going on non-essential journeys and concessional tickets for senior citizens have been also cancelled, he said.

NF Railway is also encouraging social distancing for the safety of passengers and also to restrict the spread of the virus, Chanda added.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram