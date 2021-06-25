Eastern UP Districts Likely To Receive Rain Today: IMD

Many states across the country are witnessing heavy rainfall as the monsoon continues marching forward. Many districts of Uttar Pradesh are also experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall and the trend is likely to continue on Friday. According to the latest forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), many bordering Bihar are expected to receive rain. Light to moderate rain is also predicted in Prayagraj and its neighbouring areas till afternoon.

Besides, moderate rainfall is expected in low-lying areas of the state, and its effect is likely to be seen till Lucknow and its surrounding districts.

The cities that are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms include Ayodhya, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra. However, parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand will have to wait for at least a week more for the monsoon showers. Western areas of the state have experienced little rain till now.

Rainfall in the state has decreased in the past few days. Earlier, the monsoon was predicted to move to the central and north-western parts of the country at a normal pace. However, it is least likely to move forward during the next seven days. On Thursday, only four to five districts experienced showers, with Sultanpur recording the highest rainfall of 21 mm, followed by Kanpur that witnessed 18 mm of rain. Rae Bareli received 17 mm of rain and Meerut received 13. 4 mm.

Clouds loomed over many other areas and the weather remained pleasant. Barring a few districts, all other areas recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius or lower. The highest temperature was recorded in Agra at 41.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue in parts of the state till Sunday (June 27).

