Home » News » India » Eat Gutka or Smell Thinner: In Spotlight for Cleaning Toilet with Bare Hands, BJP MP's Next Bizarre Move
1-MIN READ

Eat Gutka or Smell Thinner: In Spotlight for Cleaning Toilet with Bare Hands, BJP MP's Next Bizarre Move

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 08:15 IST

Rewa, India

BJP MP from Rewa Janardan Mishra made a strange remark during a workshop at Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium. (News18)

Janardan Mishra is known for his eccentric acts. Recently he was spotted cleaning a toilet with his bare hands

Eat gutka, smell ‘sulesan’ or eat iodex but understand the importance of water, said BJP MP from Rewa Janardan Mishra in one of the most bizarre suggestions to save water. A video of his statement at a water conservation workshop in Madhya Pradesh has now gone viral. Mishra is known for his eccentric acts. Recently he was spotted cleaning a toilet with his bare hands.

“Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved. Either eat gutka, consume liquor, smell thinner, sulesan (a kind of adhesive), or eat iodex but understand the importance of water,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said. The workshop was organised at Rewa’s Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium in the district on Sunday.

According to the viral video, he further said, “If any government announces to waive the water tax then do tell them that we will pay the water tax and you may waive the rest of the taxes, including electricity bills.”

first published:November 08, 2022, 08:15 IST
last updated:November 08, 2022, 08:15 IST