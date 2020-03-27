Eateries Can Run Kitchens, Deliver Food during Lockdown: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar
The state government has decided to allow restaurants and eateries to keep only their kitchens open, to ease the burden on people during the curfew, Pawar said.
File photo of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the Maharashtra government has asked restaurants to keep their kitchens operational to help citizens during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Restaurants and small eateries have downed their shutters in wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The state government has decided to allow restaurants and eateries to keep only their kitchens open, to ease the burden on people during the curfew, Pawar said.
Restaurants can provide home delivery services as well, he said, adding that service providers need to maintain hygiene and practice the protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister also said sugar factories should provide food and essentials to sugarcane cutters and farm labourers.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Supermarket Forced to Throw Out Rs 26 Lakh Worth of Food After Woman Coughed on Them as 'Prank'
- From Ajay Thakur to Jitender Kumar: Indian Athletes on Police Duty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
- We Have Bigger Concerns: Farah Khan Blasts Privileged Stars for Posting Workout Clips Amid Crisis
- OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Leaked: IP68 Certification, New Green Colour on its Way
- DO NOT Update Your Windows 10 PC if You Are Working From Home: It May Break The Internet