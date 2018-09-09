EC Advances Electoral Rolls Revision in Telangana

Giving rise to possibility of early elections to the Telangana Assembly, the Election Commission has stopped all activities relating to the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2019.The Election Commission has decided to publish the final electoral rolls list on October 8 compared to the previous schedule of special summary revision of the electoral rolls.Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar in a release said Saturday the decision for a revised schedule was taken in the wake of dissolution of the Telangana Assembly on September 6."...the Election Commission of India, after taking all aspects into consideration and the law laid down by the Supreme Court, has decided to stop all the activities relating to ongoing Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2019 as qualifying date in Telangana state with immediate effect", the release said.The ECI also ordered second Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2018 as the qualifying date in the state, the release from the office of the chief Electoral Officer here said.As per the revised schedule, the publication of the integrated draft electoral roll will be on Monday (September 10).The period for filing claims and objections is from Monday to September 25, while the disposal of claims and objections is by October 4.The updating database and printing of supplement will be completed before October 7 and the final publication of electoral roll will be on October 8, it said.A three-member EC team is scheduled to visit Hyderabad Tuesday and discuss poll preparedness.