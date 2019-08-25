EC Announces Assembly Bypolls on Four Seats in UP, Tripura, Chhattisgarh & Kerala on Sept 23
The bypolls for Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Pala (Kerala), Badharghat (Tripura) and Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly seats will be held on September 23.
Logo of the Election Commission of India.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday announced by-elections to one assembly seat each in Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.
The bypolls for Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Pala (Kerala), Badharghat (Tripura) and Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly seats will be held on September 23.
The bypoll in Hamirpur was necessitated by the disqualification of BJP MLA Ashok Chandel. By-elections to 12 other Assembly seats in UP are also due as most of the sitting MLAs won the Lok
Sabha elections this year. But the dates are yet to be announced by the poll panel.
The Dantewada, Pala and Badharghat bypolls were necessitated following the death of the respective sitting MLAs.
While the notification for the by-elections would be issued on August 28, counting will be held on September 27, the EC said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Royal Enfield Twin Endurance Render Puts All The Right Ideas Into Our Heads
- India vs West Indies 2019: Kohli Needs to be Consistent in Selection: Ganguly
- Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Are Slaying it By the Beach in Maldives
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans