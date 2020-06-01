INDIA

1-MIN READ

EC Announces Elections For 18 Rajya Sabha Seats To Be Held On June 19

File photo of the Parliament House.

Out of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, two from Jharkhand, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and one each from Manipur and Meghalaya.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
The Rajya Sabha elections to 18 seats from seven states, pending due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

The counting of votes will also take place on the same day.

The EC also announced that Chief Secretaries will depute a senior officer from each state to ensure that the existing instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements to conduct the elections.


