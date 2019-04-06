English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Bans BJP from Using Theme Song Composed and Sung by Babul Supriyo
The poll panel last month had issued a show cause notice to the Union minister for releasing the song without prior notice from the commission.
Babul Supriyo. (Image credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's theme song composed by Asansol MP Babul Supriyo cannot be played anywhere.
"Firstly, the theme song was not pre-certified for which we had informed the Commission. Also, the song is being played in different places so there are instructions for stopping it," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu told reporters.
The BJP member who had applied for the song's certification has been conveyed the EC's decision. Not seeking prior permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is a violation of the model code of conduct, the official said.
Last month, the poll panel had issued a show cause notice to the Union minister for releasing the song without prior notice from the commission. The action came on a complaint filed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, which claimed that the song, composed and sung by Supriyo, was released on social media without certification.
The BJP had later submitted a transcript of the lyrics of the campaign song to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, following which the state’s chief electoral officer had asked the party to submit a revised version.
“The MCMC has not given permission yet. The party has not submitted the modified version," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu had said. "We have discussed all the complaints against him (Supriyo) at the state level and have forwarded our observations to the ECI."
An FIR was also registered against Supriyo for allegedly making derogatory comments aimed at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress through the song.
