EC Directs Delhi CEO to Ensure Contents of NaMo TV are Cleared by Certification Panel

Election Commission has also asked the CEO to inform whether the political contents were at any time cleared by the certification committee.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
EC Directs Delhi CEO to Ensure Contents of NaMo TV are Cleared by Certification Panel
The channel shows speeches of the PM and interviews of BJP leaders.
New Delhi: The Election Commission is learnt to have directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi on Tuesday to ensure that the contents of NaMo TV are pre-certified by the local media certification and monitoring committee.

Such committees are formed at district and state levels during polls.

They clear political campaign and advertisements.

Last week, the Commission had issued a notice seeking a report from the I&B Ministry on NaMo TV, launched just weeks ahead of general election, after opposition parties, including the Congress, asked the poll body to direct the ministry to suspend the channel in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC has also asked the CEO to inform whether the political contents were at any time cleared by the certification committee.

In its response, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry is learnt to have responded that the NaMo TV is an advertisement platform launched by DTH service providers which does not require government nod.

The ministry is also learnt to have said that NaMo TV is not a regular channel and it does not figure in the official list of approved channels of the I&B Ministry.
As per the existing norms, no approval is required from the ministry to run such advertising platforms, the I&B ministry is learnt to have told the poll panel.
