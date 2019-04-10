English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Directs Producers not to Release Biopics on NTR and KCR
The Election Commission in its order directing the producers of 'Laxmi's NTR', said the biopic of the late N T Rama Rao, which 'purported' to depict incumbent state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a manner 'allegedly diminishing the electoral prospects of his party'.
Logo of the Election Commission of India.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the producers of 'Laxmi's NTR' and 'Udyama Simham', the two biopics based on the lives of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao respectively, not to release the movies till further orders.
It said any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purpose of any political entity or an individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level-playing field during the elections should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematography during the operation of Model Code of Conduct.
The Election Commission in its order directing the producers of 'Laxmi's NTR', said the biopic of the late N T Rama Rao, which "purported" to depict incumbent state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a manner "allegedly diminishing the electoral prospects of his party".
In a separate order addressing the producers of 'Udyama Simham', the Election Commission said, "In view of facts and material available on record, this film being a biopic on Shri K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister Telangana, and a political leader of a party which has fielded its candidates in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha cannot be exhibited in view of the Commission's aforesaid Order.
"Therefore, in view of the above, you are hereby directed not to exhibit the film titled 'Udyama Simham' till further order in terms of aforesaid order."
The poll body's action came after it received complaints regarding these two biopics. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission stalled the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, asserting that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level playing field timing the elections should not be displayed.
The Commission directed the producers "not to exhibit the film titled 'PM Narendra Modi' till further orders.
It said any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purpose of any political entity or an individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level-playing field during the elections should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematography during the operation of Model Code of Conduct.
The Election Commission in its order directing the producers of 'Laxmi's NTR', said the biopic of the late N T Rama Rao, which "purported" to depict incumbent state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a manner "allegedly diminishing the electoral prospects of his party".
In a separate order addressing the producers of 'Udyama Simham', the Election Commission said, "In view of facts and material available on record, this film being a biopic on Shri K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister Telangana, and a political leader of a party which has fielded its candidates in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha cannot be exhibited in view of the Commission's aforesaid Order.
"Therefore, in view of the above, you are hereby directed not to exhibit the film titled 'Udyama Simham' till further order in terms of aforesaid order."
The poll body's action came after it received complaints regarding these two biopics. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission stalled the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, asserting that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level playing field timing the elections should not be displayed.
The Commission directed the producers "not to exhibit the film titled 'PM Narendra Modi' till further orders.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Black Hole Image Revealed to Public for the First Time Ever
- Pandya & Rahul Depose In Front of BCCI Ombudsman in Mumbai
- David Beckham 'Speaks' in Nine Languages, Using Deepfake Tech, in Call to End Malaria
- Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisans of Northeast India
- Supreme Court Hearing on Petition of BCCI State Associations Pushed Back
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results