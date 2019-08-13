EC Holds Informal Discussion on Delimitation of Assembly Seats in J&K
The Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to formally write to the EC to carry out the delimitation exercise that has been necessitated by the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
Logo of the Election Commission of India.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday held informal discussions on the proposed delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir where assembly polls are to be held.
Sources in the poll panel said the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to formally write to the EC to carry out the delimitation exercise as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.
According to Section 60 of the Act, "...the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114...". Senior Commission officials are learnt to have briefed the Chief Election Commissioner and fellow Election Commissioners about the nitty-gritty of the proposed delimitation exercise.
As per the Act, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have an assembly. The Union Territory of Leh will not have an assembly.
