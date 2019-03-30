English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Issues Notice to Railways on Use of Cups with 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Slogan
EC sources said Railways have been asked to explain the prima facie violation of the model code of conduct by Saturday evening.
Tea being served in ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ cups in trains.
New Delhi: The Election Commission is learnt to have issued a fresh show cause to the Railways, this time on the use of paper tea cups with "main bhi chowkidar" slogan.
As the image tweeted by a passenger went viral, railways said they have withdrawn the cup and penalised the contractor.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
