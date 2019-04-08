English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Likely to Decide on Mayawati's 'Muslim Vote' Appeal Speech by Tomorrow as Report Reaches CEO
Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwarlu said he received several complaints and he had sought a report from the district administration on the issue.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh poll body on Monday sent a report on BSP chief Mayawati's "Muslim vote" appeal to the chief electoral officer.
The chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh had asked the Sharanpur district magistrate on Sunday to send him a factual report on Mayawati's remarks in order to allow the poll panel to ascertain whether the comments were violative of the Model Code of Conduct, in force since March 10. The model code states: "There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes."
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief's open appeal to the minority community came at the first joint rally her party held with the Samajwadi Party at Deoband in the last two decades. The report of the Saharanpur district magistrate was forwarded to the EC and a decision on whether the remarks violated the poll code was expected in the next two days, a source said.
"I want to make an open appeal. It is not the Congress but the (SP-BSP-RLD) alliance which is fighting the BJP. The Congress wants to ensure that the alliance does not win. The Congress is trying to help the BJP in this election," Mayawati had said while sharing the stage with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh.
Two days ago, the EC had advised Uttar Pradesh chief minister to refrain from using issues related to defence forces or the activities of the defence forces for political purposes. Adityanath had referred to Indian Army as "Modi ji ki Sena" (Army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) while addressing an election rally in support of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party candidate at Ghaziabad in his State recently.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
