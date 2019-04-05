English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Likely to Seek Report Over Modi's Wardha Speech Slamming Rahul for Fleeing to Muslim-Majority Wayanad
The Congress had complained about Modi’s comments where he said the opposition party was forced to contest from places dominated by the minority community, in an indirect reference to Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad in Kerala.
PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Sampla, in Rohtak. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission is likely to ask the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra to furnish a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at an election rally in Wardha, sources told News18.
The development came after a Congress delegation met EC officials earlier on Friday and brought up Modi’s comments in which he had indirectly questioned Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had confirmed the development.
The Congress had complained about Modi’s comments and accused him of violating the model code of conduct, which has been in place since the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 10.
At a rally in Wardha on April 1, Modi had claimed that the Congress had been forced to contest from places dominated by the minority community, in an indirect reference to Gandhi’s decision to fight from Wayanad. Gandhi is also contesting from the Congress bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
"The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by the majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority,” Modi had said at a rally on April 1. This was his first campaign rally in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Referring to a recent order of the NIA special court that acquitted Samjhauta Express blast accused Swami Assemanand and others in the case, Modi claimed that the judgment had “debunked the Congress conspiracy” of ‘Hindu terror’. “How can a community known for peace, brotherhood and harmony be linked with terrorism?” he had said.
Modi had accused the Congress of coming up with the phrase “Hindu terror”.
“When you heard the phrase ‘Hindu terror’, did it hurt you deeply or not? In thousands of years of history, is there any instance of Hindus committing a terror act?” Modi had asked the audience.
The development came after a Congress delegation met EC officials earlier on Friday and brought up Modi’s comments in which he had indirectly questioned Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had confirmed the development.
The Congress had complained about Modi’s comments and accused him of violating the model code of conduct, which has been in place since the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 10.
At a rally in Wardha on April 1, Modi had claimed that the Congress had been forced to contest from places dominated by the minority community, in an indirect reference to Gandhi’s decision to fight from Wayanad. Gandhi is also contesting from the Congress bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
"The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by the majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority,” Modi had said at a rally on April 1. This was his first campaign rally in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Referring to a recent order of the NIA special court that acquitted Samjhauta Express blast accused Swami Assemanand and others in the case, Modi claimed that the judgment had “debunked the Congress conspiracy” of ‘Hindu terror’. “How can a community known for peace, brotherhood and harmony be linked with terrorism?” he had said.
Modi had accused the Congress of coming up with the phrase “Hindu terror”.
“When you heard the phrase ‘Hindu terror’, did it hurt you deeply or not? In thousands of years of history, is there any instance of Hindus committing a terror act?” Modi had asked the audience.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- See James Cameron and Vin Diesel Discussing Avatar Sequels in Instagram Video
- Thalaivar 167: Pictures of Rajinikanth Film Leaked, Actor Issues Statement
- Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday
- Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results