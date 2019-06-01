English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Must Clear Doubts About EVM-VVPAT System: Ex-CEC SY Quraishi
Barely two days before the Lok Sabha vote count on May 23, a political row had erupted over reports of alleged tampering of EVMs.
File photo of Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi.
Bengaluru: Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi on Saturday said there was no possibility of manipulating the EVM-VVPAT system, but the Election Commission should explain to the opposition and the people by clearing doubts about it.
Loading...
