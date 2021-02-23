EC Official To Visit Bengal On Thursday, Likely To Issue Guidelines For Deployment Of Central Forces

Kolkata, Feb 22: Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, who is in charge of West Bengal, will visit the state on Thursday to oversee the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, officials said. During his visit, Jain is scheduled to hold meetings with district magistrates, police superintendents and other senior officials of the state, they said.

“Mr Jain is scheduled to arrive on Thursday to have a look at the overall preparedness for the assembly elections.He will also take stock of the law and order situation in the state. The district administrations have been asked to prepare presentations on their preparations for the elections,” an official of the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) told .

