News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»EC Official To Visit Bengal On Thursday, Likely To Issue Guidelines For Deployment Of Central Forces
1-MIN READ

EC Official To Visit Bengal On Thursday, Likely To Issue Guidelines For Deployment Of Central Forces

EC Official To Visit Bengal On Thursday, Likely To Issue Guidelines For Deployment Of Central Forces

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, who is in charge of West Bengal, will visit the state on Thursday to oversee the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, officials said. During his visit, Jain is scheduled to hold meetings with district magistrates, police superintendents and other senior officials of the state, they said.

Kolkata, Feb 22: Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, who is in charge of West Bengal, will visit the state on Thursday to oversee the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, officials said. During his visit, Jain is scheduled to hold meetings with district magistrates, police superintendents and other senior officials of the state, they said.

“Mr Jain is scheduled to arrive on Thursday to have a look at the overall preparedness for the assembly elections.He will also take stock of the law and order situation in the state. The district administrations have been asked to prepare presentations on their preparations for the elections,” an official of the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...