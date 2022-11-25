EC Opposes Plea to Cancel Political Parties with Religious Symbols, Names, Says No 'Express Provision'

The Election Commission of India filed its response to a plea seeking to cancel symbols and names of political parties with religious connotations in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The EC opposed the plea, stating that there were no express provisions which bar “associations with religious connotations" from registering as political parties.

It also added that the EC had not registered any political party having religious connotations in their names since 2005.

The SC had earlier in November directed the Election Commission to file its response to a plea alleging misuse of religious names and symbols by political parties. The counsel appearing for EC sought time to file the response and the apex court posted the matter for hearing on November 25.

“There is no express provision which bars associations with religious connotations to register themselves as political parties under Section 29A of the RP Act, 1951," the EC stated in its response.

It further stated that any political party applying for registration would have to bear “true faith and allegiance" to the Constitution and to principles of “socialism, secularism and democracy".

It would also have to uphold the “sovereignty, unity and integrity of India", it stated and if the party did not confirm with these, it would not be registered.

“The Election Commission of India since 2005 has not registered any political party having religious connotation in their name under the provision of Section 29A of the RP Act, 1951," the ECI told the SC.

The Supreme Court, which had in September issued notice to the poll panel, was hearing a plea by Syed Waseem Rizvi contending that the use of religious symbols violates the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

“The people must vote on the basis of anything except religion. If a candidate is elected on the basis of religious symbol/name, then the whole purpose of enacting sub-clause (3) of Section 123 of Representation of People Act would cease to exist,” the plea said.

(With PTI inputs)

