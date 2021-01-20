EC Releases Electoral Roll for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the electoral roll for the upcoming assembly election in the state of Tamil Nadu. The total number of electorate in the state stands at 6.26 crore, out of which 3.18 crore eligible voters are women, 3.08 crore are men, while the number of transgender voters is 7200. The elections for 234 legislative assembly seats of Tamil Nadu will be held in the month of May as the current term of the government ends on May 2, 2021.

The electoral rolls of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, 2021 were published by EC with reference to January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date.The voters can verify their names in the electoral roll which is available on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer at elections.tn.gov.in.

With 6,94,845 electors, the Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of eligible voters listed, according to the electoral rolls published. On the other hand, the lowest number of electors was seen at the Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai with just 1,76,272 electors.

A total of 8,97,694 electors belonging to the age group of 18-19 years were listed in the electoral rolls, out of which Chennai registered the highest number in the state with 49,148 such electors. The number of overseas electors enrolled stand at 47.

The EC has said that the electoral rolls will continue to be updated as the potential electors apply for inclusion of their names in the list. For those who have completed 18 years as of January 1, 2021, can choose one of the three ways laid out by the commission to get their names registered in the roll. They can apply either (i) by submitting Form 6 at the respective offices of the Electoral Registration Officers, or (ii) online through www.nvsp.in, or (iii) through ‘Voter Helpline’ app that is available on Google Play Store.

To guide the electors through the election process, District Contact Centres have been opened in every district of the state. A toll-free helpline number 1950 of these District Contact Centres has been provided where electors can reach out for any election-related queries.