English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Seeks Guinness Record for Nizamabad for Maximum EVMs
Election officials have approached the Guinness Book of to recognise the usage of large number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in a constituency.
People stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth for the first phase of general elections, in Telangana. (Image: Ramana/News18)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, which went to elections on Thursday, may well get into the Guiness Book of World Record for the use of largest number of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
With a high number of 185 candidates, including 178 farmers, in the contest, the Election Commission used 12 EVMs in each booth in the constituency.
Election officials have approached the Guinness Book of to recognise the usage of large number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in a constituency.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said they used nearly 27,000 Ballot Units for Nizamabad where the large number of farmers jumped into the fray to highlight their demand for remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board there.
We have approached to the consultant (of Guinness Book) who is based out of Hyderabad. They have given us a questionnaire and the answers to some of the questions I have approved and submitted to them. The process is in motion, Rajat Kumar told PTI.
Earlier in the day, he said: "This is the first time in the world where elections are conducted with such a large number of candidates using (such a large number of) EVMs."
Nizamabad has become a cynosure of all eyes with large number of candidates in the fray necessitating deployment of as many as 12 EVMs in each booth.
Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election from the constituency.
She, blaming the BJP, had said it was the Centre which should take initiative for setting up the Turmeric Board.
TRS Rajya Sabha member D Srinivass son D Arvind is BJP nominee while AICC Secretary Madhu Yashki Goud is in fray from Congress in Nizamabad.
In view of the large number of contestants, 12 ballot Units were coupled in series and attached to a Control Unit in inverted L shape. The EC used M3 type EVMs which can support up to 24 BUs. Each BU will have 24 names.
In a normal situation, the EC drafts 15 to 16 engineers in a constituency, for troubleshooting, whereas for Nizamabad
it kept on standby as many as 600 engineers.
Besides, large number of BUs, the EC used 2,200 Control Units and about 2,600 VVPATs for Nizamabad Constituency.
With a high number of 185 candidates, including 178 farmers, in the contest, the Election Commission used 12 EVMs in each booth in the constituency.
Election officials have approached the Guinness Book of to recognise the usage of large number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in a constituency.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said they used nearly 27,000 Ballot Units for Nizamabad where the large number of farmers jumped into the fray to highlight their demand for remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board there.
We have approached to the consultant (of Guinness Book) who is based out of Hyderabad. They have given us a questionnaire and the answers to some of the questions I have approved and submitted to them. The process is in motion, Rajat Kumar told PTI.
Earlier in the day, he said: "This is the first time in the world where elections are conducted with such a large number of candidates using (such a large number of) EVMs."
Nizamabad has become a cynosure of all eyes with large number of candidates in the fray necessitating deployment of as many as 12 EVMs in each booth.
Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election from the constituency.
She, blaming the BJP, had said it was the Centre which should take initiative for setting up the Turmeric Board.
TRS Rajya Sabha member D Srinivass son D Arvind is BJP nominee while AICC Secretary Madhu Yashki Goud is in fray from Congress in Nizamabad.
In view of the large number of contestants, 12 ballot Units were coupled in series and attached to a Control Unit in inverted L shape. The EC used M3 type EVMs which can support up to 24 BUs. Each BU will have 24 names.
In a normal situation, the EC drafts 15 to 16 engineers in a constituency, for troubleshooting, whereas for Nizamabad
it kept on standby as many as 600 engineers.
Besides, large number of BUs, the EC used 2,200 Control Units and about 2,600 VVPATs for Nizamabad Constituency.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Interstellar Black Hole Image of Gargantua Was Not Too Far From Reality
- IPL 2019 | Stokes Turns Hairstylist for Sodhi after Latter Loses Bet
- PM Narendra Modi Most Popular World Leader on Facebook Followed by US President Donald Trump: Report
- Lok Sabha Election #BallotBuzz: As India Lines Up at The Polls, Funny Business is Afoot
- Avengers Endgame Cast Pokes Fun at Mark 'Hulk' Ruffalo For Not Getting a Matching Tattoo
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results