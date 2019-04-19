English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Seeks Report from Bengal Poll Officer on Mamata Banerjee Biopic
The BJP had approached the poll panel seeking a ban on the release of the movie until the election process is over.
Logo of the Election Commission of India.
New Delhi: The Election Commission has sought a report from the West Bengal chief electoral officer on an alleged biopic on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The biopic titled ''Baghini'' is slated to release on May 3.
The last of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 19 and counting will be done on May 23.
