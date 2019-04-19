SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

EC Seeks Report from Bengal Poll Officer on Mamata Banerjee Biopic

The BJP had approached the poll panel seeking a ban on the release of the movie until the election process is over.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EC Seeks Report from Bengal Poll Officer on Mamata Banerjee Biopic
Logo of the Election Commission of India.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission has sought a report from the West Bengal chief electoral officer on an alleged biopic on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The biopic titled ''Baghini'' is slated to release on May 3.

The BJP had approached the poll panel seeking a ban on the release of the movie until the election process is over.

The BJP has also asked the poll body to review the alleged biopic on the Trinamool Congress supremo.

The last of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 19 and counting will be done on May 23.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram