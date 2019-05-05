Take the pledge to vote

EC Sends Notice to Pragya Thakur Over Complaints That She Campaigned Despite 72-hour Ban

The Election Commission had barred Pragya Singh Thakur from campaigning for three days for her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition.

Updated:May 5, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
File photo of BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.
Bhopal: The Bhopal district election officer has sent a notice to BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, over complaints that she campaigning during the 72-hour period when she was banned from campaigning by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC had on Wednesday barred Pragya Thakur from campaigning for three days for her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition.

Issuing the directive, the panel said it "strongly condemned" her remarks" and "warned her "not to repeat the misconduct in future".

The ban came into force from 6 am on May 2.

Thakur has courted several controversies with her statements and have been issued notices by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Soon after being announced as the Bhopal candidate against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, she had said that Mumbai Anti-terror Squad chief Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks as she had “cursed” him for torturing her. Thakur had also said that she was among those who had razed the Babri mosque.
