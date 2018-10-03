English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Shoots Down KCR Govt's Proposal to Distribute 90 Lakh Sarees Ahead of Elections
The EC's decision came after state IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao had recently announced that the state government would distribute 90 lakh sarees of 80 different varieties for the Bathukamma festival.
File photo of Telangana chief minister and TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday shot down a proposal of the caretaker Telangana government to distribute sarees during a festival as the model code is in force in the state.
The decision came after state IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao had recently announced that the state government would distribute 90 lakh sarees of 80 different varieties for the Bathukamma festival.
In a letter to the chief electoral officer of Telangana, the EC said it had "not permitted" distribution of sarees during the Bathukamma -- a floral festival that is the state festival of Telangana.
The Congress had on Friday asked the commission to restrain caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his ministers and other functionaries of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from the proposed distribution of sarees as it was violative of the Model Code of Conduct.
Recently, the EC had said that states where assemblies are dissolved prematurely, the model code would come into force immediately.
The Telengana assembly was dissolved last month though its term was to end in June next year.
The decision came after state IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao had recently announced that the state government would distribute 90 lakh sarees of 80 different varieties for the Bathukamma festival.
In a letter to the chief electoral officer of Telangana, the EC said it had "not permitted" distribution of sarees during the Bathukamma -- a floral festival that is the state festival of Telangana.
The Congress had on Friday asked the commission to restrain caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his ministers and other functionaries of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from the proposed distribution of sarees as it was violative of the Model Code of Conduct.
Recently, the EC had said that states where assemblies are dissolved prematurely, the model code would come into force immediately.
The Telengana assembly was dissolved last month though its term was to end in June next year.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Picture in Picture Mode' For Android Beta Users
- Mi Home Security Camera 360 Review: Keeping an Eye on Your Home, no Complications
- After Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji to Team Up With Aamir Khan?
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...