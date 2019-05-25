Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

EC Submits List of Newly Elected MPs to President for Constitution of 17th Lok Sabha

A delegation of leaders of the BJP and its allies is expected to call on the President and convey to him their choice of Modi as Prime Minister following which he will be invited to form the government.

PTI

May 25, 2019
EC Submits List of Newly Elected MPs to President for Constitution of 17th Lok Sabha
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
New Delhi: The full Election Commission on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and handed over the list of 542 newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha that will enable him to initiate the formal process of new government formation.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the other two Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and gave him a copy of the notification issued by the poll body in terms of provisions of the Representation of the People Act containing the names of MPs elected in the just-concluded polls.

While the notification sets in motion the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the list given to the President enables him to initiate government formation process.

On Saturday evening, newly-elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance are likely elect Narendra Modi as its leader.

After this, a delegation of leaders of the BJP and its allies is expected to call on the President and convey to him their choice of Modi as Prime Minister following which he will be invited to form the government.

The BJP has secured majority on its own in the elections by winning 303 seats.

Elections were held in 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power.

A fresh date is yet to be announced.
