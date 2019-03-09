EC to Give Final Touches to Poll Preparations in Key Meet Today, No Call on Dates Yet

Just as the suspense is building up over the poll schedule for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission will discuss the final modalities of the parliamentary polls in a key meeting on Saturday, though the date of announcement has not yet been finalised.The meeting, scheduled at 12pm, will be chaired by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. Two other election commissioners and other officials of the poll commission will attend the meeting.Earlier, a senior election commission functionary had said the poll panel is now prepared to announce the dates "any day" and it could happen over the weekend or at most by Tuesday.There is a strong possibility that the EC may go by the precedent and hold assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls.The Commission has held several review meetings across the country in last few weeks to gear up its machinery.The required electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are in place to be deployed in nearly 10 lakh poling stations across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. There is a high probability of the elections being spread across seven-eight phases this time.