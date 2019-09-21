Take the pledge to vote

EC to Monitor Bank Channels to Prevent Misuse of Money Power in Maharashtra & Haryana Polls

The task of monitoring banking channels will be carried out by the financial intelligence unit of the Income Tax department.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
EC to Monitor Bank Channels to Prevent Misuse of Money Power in Maharashtra & Haryana Polls
Logo of the Election Commission of India.
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Saturday said banking channels will be monitored to prevent misuse of money power in Maharashtra and Haryana where assembly polls will be held on October 21.

Addressing a press conference to announce poll dates for the two states, he said banking channels, including cooperative banks, will be monitored to prevent misuse of money power.

Arora also said former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers Madhu Mahajan and P Murli Kumar will be appointed as special observers in Maharashtra. Sources later said while Mahajan will be posted in Mumbai, Kumar will be deployed in Pune.

The task of monitoring banking channels will be carried out by the financial intelligence unit of the Income Tax department. The officials will check huge financial transactions to ensure money is not used to lure voters, the sources said.

For greater transparency and for ease of monitoring of election expenses, candidates are required to open a separate bank account and incur their election expenses from that very account.

An Election Commission statement said the Investigation Directorate of the Income Tax department has been asked to activate air intelligence units in the airports of the two states and also to gather intelligence and take necessary action against movement of large sums of money there.

