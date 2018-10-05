English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC to Provide Pick-up, Drop Facility to Disabled Voters
Government vehicles may be used for the purpose, the EC directive said following its motto of "no voter to be left behind".
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Ahead of assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) has ordered the poll machinery in states to arrange transport for disabled voters and their assistants on the polling day to ensure their participation in the electoral process.
In an order issued to the Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories -- shared with the media on Thursday -- the EC has directed them to arrange for the pick-up and drop facility for the disabled from their residence to the polling station and back.
"There should be proper transport facility for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in each and every polling station on the day of poll. Government vehicles to be used for this purpose," the EC said in its order dated September 27.
"The District Electoral Officer/ Returning Officer shall be responsible for entire transportation exercise. A transport nodal officer shall be appointed for each district.
"Each and every PwD should be tagged polling station-wise and he/she should be picked up from his residence and dropped back there after he/she has cast their vote," the order read.
