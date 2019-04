EC Turns Innovative, Trains 200 Sprinters to Give Polling Updates in MP Booths With No Mobile Network

The Election Commission has come up with a unique way of ensuring polling updates from far-flung booths in Madhya Pradesh that have absolutely no mobile network.A total of 200 sprinters have been especially trained to update the commission about the voting percentage in Khandwa district where several shadow booths have zero network connectivity.There are 43 shadow booths in the Harsud assembly constituency in Khandwa, which is part of the Betul parliamentary seat. There are four such booths in Mandhata and three in Pandhana and both are part of the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.Since the Election Commission updates polling percentage every two hours, the District Returning Officer Khandwa has trained sprinters especially for the purpose. Vishesh Gadhpale, DRO, Khandwa told News 18 that there are 43 shadow booths in Harsud that have absolutely no mobile network and sprinters will be updating the sector officers about the poll percentage.Gadhpale said every such booth would be deployed with two sprinters. One would be stationed in an area where mobile network is available and the other would be kept at a polling booth and will update the first sprinter about the poll percentage every two hours. The one with mobile phone would then update the sector officer concerned about the polling information, said Gadhpale.DK Nagendra, assistant district returning officer, said that there are four shadow booths in Mandhata constituency and three in Pandhana. Harsud has more numbers of shadow booths and hence additional sector officers have been deployed there.Harsud is a tribal-dominated constituency, consisting largely of Gond and Korku tribes.