EC Withdraws Order Restricting Entry of Journalists, Media Personnel to Headquarters

A senior EC officer told News18 that the order had been released by mistake as it was still at the level of drafting. Media personnel are now allowed to enter Delhi's Nirvachal Sadan building as per the earlier protocol.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission has withdrawn its order restricting the entry of journalists and media personnel to its headquarters at Delhi's Nirvachal Sadan building.

Earlier on Saturday, the poll panel had directed that entry passes to journalists, media personnel and the press will be issued by the reception officer “only after prior written permission from the offices of the chief electoral officer or the electoral officers”.

A senior EC officer, however, told News18 that the order had been released by mistake as it was still at the level of drafting.

The officer added that no restrictions will be placed on the media personnel and they are now allowed to enter and meet officers according to the standard protocol, which requires journalists to have passes on the basis of written orders albeit not necessarily issued by EC or CEO officers.

The order had caught everyone by surprise as this was the first time that the Election Commission had issued such a direction controlling the entry of journalists.


