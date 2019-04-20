English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Withdraws Order Restricting Entry of Journalists, Media Personnel to Headquarters
A senior EC officer told News18 that the order had been released by mistake as it was still at the level of drafting. Media personnel are now allowed to enter Delhi's Nirvachal Sadan building as per the earlier protocol.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission has withdrawn its order restricting the entry of journalists and media personnel to its headquarters at Delhi's Nirvachal Sadan building.
Earlier on Saturday, the poll panel had directed that entry passes to journalists, media personnel and the press will be issued by the reception officer “only after prior written permission from the offices of the chief electoral officer or the electoral officers”.
A senior EC officer, however, told News18 that the order had been released by mistake as it was still at the level of drafting.
The officer added that no restrictions will be placed on the media personnel and they are now allowed to enter and meet officers according to the standard protocol, which requires journalists to have passes on the basis of written orders albeit not necessarily issued by EC or CEO officers.
The order had caught everyone by surprise as this was the first time that the Election Commission had issued such a direction controlling the entry of journalists.
Earlier on Saturday, the poll panel had directed that entry passes to journalists, media personnel and the press will be issued by the reception officer “only after prior written permission from the offices of the chief electoral officer or the electoral officers”.
A senior EC officer, however, told News18 that the order had been released by mistake as it was still at the level of drafting.
The officer added that no restrictions will be placed on the media personnel and they are now allowed to enter and meet officers according to the standard protocol, which requires journalists to have passes on the basis of written orders albeit not necessarily issued by EC or CEO officers.
The order had caught everyone by surprise as this was the first time that the Election Commission had issued such a direction controlling the entry of journalists.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly
- Gagandeep Kang is the First Indian Woman Scientist in Royal Society. It ONLY Took 360 Years.
- Monte-Carlo Masters: Lajovic Reaches Maiden Masters Final After Medvedev Meltdown
- Ranveer Singh Thinks That He Resembles a Household Object. Guess What?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results