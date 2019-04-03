EC Won't Stop Release of Narendra Modi Biopic, Wants Censor Board to Take Final Call

The Election Commission of India will not impose a ban on the release of the film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ for violating the model code of conduct, sources in the commission said. The commission said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is the competent authority to decide on the matter.‘PM Narendra Modi’ directed by Omung Kumar is scheduled to be released on April 5, a week before India votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.However, the official decision on whether the film will be deferred or referred to the CBFC for the final call has not been announced by the EC yet.Earlier, the Election Commission had sent a notice to the makers of the film following a meeting with a Congress delegation, which sought a ban on its release ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.On Monday, the Bombay High Court disposed of a plea filed by a petitioner against the release of the biopic. The court had said that the Election Commission will deal with the issue.