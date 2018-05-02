English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
ECIL Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews Tomorrow for Technical Officers & Junior Artisan Posts
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 30 years as on 31st March 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of ECIL.
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 30 years as on 31st March 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of ECIL.
ECIL Recruitment 2018 notification for Walk-in Interviews to select candidates for the post of Technical Officers and Junior Artisan has been released by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad – ecil.co.in. ECIL aims to hire candidates on Contract basis initially for a period of 1 year for NPCIL-Tarapur, NPTI-Nagpur and NPCIL-Mumbai. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews on Thursday, 3rd May 2018, tomorrow and download the application form by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for ECIL Recruitment 2018 for Technical Officers and Junior Artisan?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ecil.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Walk – in’ under ‘Careers’
Step 3 – Click on ‘View Application’ under Advertisement number 16/2018
Step 4 – Application form will display on the screen
Step 5 – Download the application form
Step 6 – Take a print out
Step 7 – Fill the application form with required information and carry it along on the date of interview at the following address:
ECIL ZONAL OFFICE, 1207, VEER SAVARKAR MARG, DADAR (PRABHA DEVI), MUMBAI – 400028
Direct Link- http://www.ecil.co.in/jobs/Application_16_2018.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
Technical Officer – The applicant must possess 1st class Engineering Degree in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/ University.
Junior Artisan - The applicant must have passed ITI, 2 years duration in the trades of Electronics/ Electrical/ Computers/ Instrumentation.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
http://www.ecil.co.in/jobs/ADVT_NO_16_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 30 years as on 31st March 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of ECIL.
Pay Scale:
Technical Officer – Rs.21,000
Junior Artisan – Rs.15,418
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview for the post of Technical Officers and by written/ trade test performance for the post of Junior Artisan.
Also Watch
How to apply for ECIL Recruitment 2018 for Technical Officers and Junior Artisan?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ecil.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Walk – in’ under ‘Careers’
Step 3 – Click on ‘View Application’ under Advertisement number 16/2018
Step 4 – Application form will display on the screen
Step 5 – Download the application form
Step 6 – Take a print out
Step 7 – Fill the application form with required information and carry it along on the date of interview at the following address:
ECIL ZONAL OFFICE, 1207, VEER SAVARKAR MARG, DADAR (PRABHA DEVI), MUMBAI – 400028
Direct Link- http://www.ecil.co.in/jobs/Application_16_2018.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
Technical Officer – The applicant must possess 1st class Engineering Degree in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/ University.
Junior Artisan - The applicant must have passed ITI, 2 years duration in the trades of Electronics/ Electrical/ Computers/ Instrumentation.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
http://www.ecil.co.in/jobs/ADVT_NO_16_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 30 years as on 31st March 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of ECIL.
Pay Scale:
Technical Officer – Rs.21,000
Junior Artisan – Rs.15,418
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview for the post of Technical Officers and by written/ trade test performance for the post of Junior Artisan.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team