ECIL Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews Tomorrow for Technical Officers & Junior Artisan Posts

ECIL Recruitment 2018 notification for Walk-in Interviews to select candidates for the post of Technical Officers and Junior Artisan has been released by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad – ecil.co.in. ECIL aims to hire candidates on Contract basis initially for a period of 1 year for NPCIL-Tarapur, NPTI-Nagpur and NPCIL-Mumbai. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews on Thursday, 3rd May 2018, tomorrow and download the application form by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ecil.co.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Walk – in’ under ‘Careers’Step 3 – Click on ‘View Application’ under Advertisement number 16/2018Step 4 – Application form will display on the screenStep 5 – Download the application formStep 6 – Take a print outStep 7 – Fill the application form with required information and carry it along on the date of interview at the following address:ECIL ZONAL OFFICE, 1207, VEER SAVARKAR MARG, DADAR (PRABHA DEVI), MUMBAI – 400028The applicant must possess 1st class Engineering Degree in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/ University.The applicant must have passed ITI, 2 years duration in the trades of Electronics/ Electrical/ Computers/ Instrumentation.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 30 years as on 31st March 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of ECIL.Technical Officer – Rs.21,000Junior Artisan – Rs.15,418The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview for the post of Technical Officers and by written/ trade test performance for the post of Junior Artisan.