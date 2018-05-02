GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ECIL Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews Tomorrow for Technical Officers & Junior Artisan Posts

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 30 years as on 31st March 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of ECIL.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 2, 2018, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ECIL Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews Tomorrow for Technical Officers & Junior Artisan Posts
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 30 years as on 31st March 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of ECIL.
ECIL Recruitment 2018 notification for Walk-in Interviews to select candidates for the post of Technical Officers and Junior Artisan has been released by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad – ecil.co.in. ECIL aims to hire candidates on Contract basis initially for a period of 1 year for NPCIL-Tarapur, NPTI-Nagpur and NPCIL-Mumbai. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews on Thursday, 3rd May 2018, tomorrow and download the application form by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for ECIL Recruitment 2018 for Technical Officers and Junior Artisan?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ecil.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Walk – in’ under ‘Careers’
Step 3 – Click on ‘View Application’ under Advertisement number 16/2018
Step 4 – Application form will display on the screen
Step 5 – Download the application form
Step 6 – Take a print out
Step 7 – Fill the application form with required information and carry it along on the date of interview at the following address:
ECIL ZONAL OFFICE, 1207, VEER SAVARKAR MARG, DADAR (PRABHA DEVI), MUMBAI – 400028
Direct Link- http://www.ecil.co.in/jobs/Application_16_2018.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:

Technical Officer – The applicant must possess 1st class Engineering Degree in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/ University.
Junior Artisan - The applicant must have passed ITI, 2 years duration in the trades of Electronics/ Electrical/ Computers/ Instrumentation.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
http://www.ecil.co.in/jobs/ADVT_NO_16_2018.pdf

Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 30 years as on 31st March 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of ECIL.

Pay Scale:
Technical Officer – Rs.21,000
Junior Artisan – Rs.15,418

Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview for the post of Technical Officers and by written/ trade test performance for the post of Junior Artisan.


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You