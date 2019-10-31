Eco-friendly Chhath Puja: Kolkata Municipal Corporation Constructs Temporary Reservoirs for Rituals

Chhath Puja is round the corner and government organizations in various states are taking up steps to make it a hassle-free celebration. To make the celebration eco-friendly, without polluting water bodies, the organizations are creating temporary reservoirs. Recently, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) took the steps to construct a temporary reservoir in south Kolkata. This is to ease celebrations for the devotees who have to offer Chhath puja.

KMC's Member, Mayor-in-Council, Debashis Kumar told you Millenium Post on Monday, October 28, “The 4,000 sq ft water tank will help around 400 devotees to offer Chhath puja.” The step to construct the temporary reservoir was taken up after the National Green Tribunal declared Rabindra Sarovar lake out of bounds for Chhath puja or any other rituals. NGT also announced to prevent pollution in the 73-acre waterbody.

Kumar added, “The reservoir being constructed in Ballygunje area will be filled up with water before the Chhath Puja to be celebrated on November 2 and 3. We have undertaken a campaign among those who will observe the Chhath puja to use this reservoir and they are ready to cooperate.” As Rabindra Sarovar can’t be used for Chhath rituals, Kumar said that a few waterbodies are also being renovated as alternate options.

A KMC official also elaborated that these arrangements are being made to prevent last year’s incident when devotees ended up at Rabindra Savovar to perform Chhath puja rituals. To avoid this, all the 15 gates of the Rabindra Sarobar will be locked during Chhath puja, as reported by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority.

