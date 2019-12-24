Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Economic Offences Wing Arrests Former Fortis Promoter Malvinder Singh for Misappropriation of Public Funds
EOW Additional Commissioner of Police OP Mishra said Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) has alleged that Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh conspired with employees of Lakshmi Vilas Bank to misappropriate two fixed deposits of Rs 400 crore and Rs 350 crore.
File photo of Malvinder Singh. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A team of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday formally arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh, who is already in judicial custody in another case.
In a statement, EOW Additional Commissioner of Police OP Mishra said Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) has alleged that Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh conspired with employees of Lakshmi Vilas Bank to misappropriate two fixed deposits of Rs 400 crore and Rs 350 crore made with the bank by the complainant company.
"The investigation revealed that the alleged persons misappropriated the amount by availing loan from the bank against these FDRs in their 100%-owned company and further squaring off their personal liabilities," it said. "The alleged persons systematically siphoned off and diverted public money in a clandestine manner for their own benefit."
Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested both the brothers in a money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at RFL.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate with Love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic
- Here's Why OTT Platforms in India Prefer to Drop Web Series on a Friday
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani